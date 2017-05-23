Heather Watson advances but Naomi Bro...

Heather Watson advances but Naomi Broady falls in French Open qualifiers

It was a mixed day for British tennis in the first round of the women's French Open qualifying at Roland Garros. Naomi Broady fell to a straight-sets defeat at the hands of Switzerland's Jil Teichmann while Heather Watson came from a set down to beat Anastasiya Komardina and progress to the second round.

