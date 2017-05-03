Hanfmann, Bautista Agut reach BMW Ope...

Hanfmann, Bautista Agut reach BMW Open quarterfinals

MUNICH - German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann upset eighth-seeded Thomaz Bellucci of Brazil 7-6 , 4-6, 7-5 to reach the quarterfinals of the BMW Open on Wednesday. The 273rd-ranked Hanfmann converted seven of his 16 break opportunities to win in 2 hours, 19 minutes and line up a match against second-seeded Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

