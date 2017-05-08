Gravesham Lawn Tennis Club prepares for summer with Lawn Tennis...

Gravesham Lawn Tennis Club prepares f...

The next Andy Murray or Johanna Konta may have taken their first steps towards tennis stardom at Gravesham Lawn Tennis Club . The club has held its first session of this year's Tennis for Kids programme, launched by the Lawn Tennis Association last year to mark Great Britain's success at the Davis Cup.

