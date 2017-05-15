Giro d'Italia 2017: Geraint Thomas questions cycling's professionalism after crash
Geraint Thomas was hurt after being knocked off his bike 15km from the finish in stage nine of the Giro d'Italia Geraint Thomas has questioned cycling's professionalism after his Giro d'Italia hopes suffered a huge blow in a crash involving a police motorbike. The Team Sky co-captain was second as the day started, but is now more than five minutes behind the leader, Movistar's Nairo Quintana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BBC News.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC