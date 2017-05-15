Giro d'Italia 2017: Geraint Thomas qu...

Giro d'Italia 2017: Geraint Thomas questions cycling's professionalism after crash

Geraint Thomas was hurt after being knocked off his bike 15km from the finish in stage nine of the Giro d'Italia Geraint Thomas has questioned cycling's professionalism after his Giro d'Italia hopes suffered a huge blow in a crash involving a police motorbike. The Team Sky co-captain was second as the day started, but is now more than five minutes behind the leader, Movistar's Nairo Quintana.

