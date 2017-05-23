French Open: Players to watch
Defending champion Novak Djokovic appears to have found some form at just the right time and will have new coach Andre Agassi in tow while world number one Andy Murray will hope to put his struggles behind him. With Serena Williams on maternity leave, Angelique Kerber heads a wide open women's field while Garbine Muguruza defends her title.
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
