For top female athletes, pregnancy no...

For top female athletes, pregnancy no longer a career roadblock

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Baltimore Sun

When tennis star Serena Williams, 35, announced her pregnancy last month, skeptics wondered if this was the end of her decorated career. Never mind a long list of athletes who have successfully returned to competition.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Baltimore Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar '17 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb '17 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb '17 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Ebola
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,659 • Total comments across all topics: 281,000,201

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC