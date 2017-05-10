Fognini wins to set up meeting with Murray in Rome

Fabio Fognini breezed past countryman Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-3 Sunday in the first round of the Italian Open to set up a meeting with top-ranked and defending champion Andy Murray. Fognini required just 70 minutes to dismiss Berrettini, a fellow Italian and a wild card who was making his ATP tour debut.

