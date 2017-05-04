Fourth-seeded David Ferrer of Spain defeated Frederico Ferreira Silva of Portugal 6-3, 6-4 to reach Estoril quarters Ferrer, Muller reach Estoril Open quarterfinals Fourth-seeded David Ferrer of Spain defeated Frederico Ferreira Silva of Portugal 6-3, 6-4 to reach Estoril quarters Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2paEf19 ESTORIL, Portugal - Fourth-seeded David Ferrer of Spain defeated Frederico Ferreira Silva of Portugal 6-3, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals of the Estoril Open on Thursday.

