Federer's French Open bombshell
ROGER Federer is skipping the French Open and instead will prepare for the grass and hard courts later this season. Federer's agent, Tony Godsick, confirmed that the player will not compete at the year's second Grand Slam tournament, which starts in Paris on May 28. He won the title at the clay-court major in 2009.
