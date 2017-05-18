Federer smart to target quicker surfa...

Federer smart to target quicker surfaces: Djokovic

16 hrs ago Read more: The Indian Express

Roger Federer said he felt he needed to avoid playing on clay this season to help prolong his career. Roger Federer made a smart decision by pulling out of this month's French Open, where he has less chance of adding to his 18 grand slam titles than on the sport's quicker surfaces, world number two Novak Djokovic said on Thursday.

