Ex-York City greats Denis Smith and Chris Topping pay tribute to...

YORK City legends Denis Smith and Chris Topping have led the tributes to former Press sports editor and Wimbledon umpire Malcolm Huntington ahead of his funeral on Wednesday. Smith has thanked Malcolm, who covered Minstermen matches from 1968 to 2013, for helping him understand the working relationship between managers and media after taking up his first post as player-boss at Bootham Crescent in 1982.

