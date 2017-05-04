Ex-British tennis player charged with...

Ex-British tennis player charged with child sex offences

2 hrs ago Read more: Daily Mail

Dan Sanders, 42, played on the lower levels of the circuit in the Nineties, reaching a career high of 848 in singles in 1995 and 818 in doubles in 1992. Twenty-five years ago he played doubles with Tim Henman, reaching the final of a 'Satellite' event in Morocco.

Chicago, IL

