Djokovic, Nadal fight on as Wawrinka bows out
Things were far from straightforward for Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal, who both required three sets to reach the third round in Madrid. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal survived scares to stay in the hunt for glory at the Madrid Open, but Stan Wawrinka bowed out.
