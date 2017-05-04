Djokovic hints at stellar name after coaching overhaul14 min ago

Novak Djokovic hinted on Sunday that he will follow the trend of hiring a highly successful former player as his new coach, but says he will take his time to make the right decision. Djokovic parted with long-time coach Marian Vajda on Friday, having also ended a three-year relationship with six- time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker at the end of last season, in a bid to get back to his brilliant best.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.