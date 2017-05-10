Djokovic forced to put up a fight against Almagro

Novak Djokovic was made to sweat by Nicolas Almagro in the first match of his Madrid Open defense but eventually overcame the Spaniard 6-1 4-6, 7-5 on Wednesday to reach the third round. Almagro, ranked 76, broke Djokovic in the opening game but the world number two came back with a vengeance to win six consecutive games, finishing the last with a tidy drop shot.

