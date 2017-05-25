Djokovic and Nadal could meet in French Open semifinals
It won't be easy for Canada's Milos Raonic if he makes it through the first few rounds of the French Open. The fifth seed from Thornhill, Ont., could potentially meet Grigor Dimitrov in the round of 16 and may face Rafael Nadal in the quarter-finals.
