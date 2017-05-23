Del Potro could miss French Open beca...

Del Potro could miss French Open because of injuries

Read more: SFGate

Juan Martin Del Potro could pull out of the French Open after the Argentine said he is struggling with shoulder and back problems. The 28-year-old Del Potro lost 7-6 , 6-4 to 125th-ranked Gastao Elias in the second round of the Lyon Open on Wednesday.

