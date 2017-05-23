Del Potro could miss French Open because of injuries
Juan Martin Del Potro could pull out of the French Open after the Argentine said he is struggling with shoulder and back problems. The 28-year-old Del Potro lost 7-6 , 6-4 to 125th-ranked Gastao Elias in the second round of the Lyon Open on Wednesday.
