Dan Evans beaten by Robin Haase at Mutua Madrid Open
British number four Dan Evans was knocked out of the Mutua Madrid Open in the first round on Monday as he suffered a straight-sets defeat to Dutchman Robin Haase. Evans, ranked 58th in the world, struggled to gain a foothold after making a poor start in both sets, with world number 45 Haase winning 7-5 6-2 in one hour and 19 minutes.
