Canada's Raonic defeats Tomic in quarter-final play at Istanbul Open

Canada's Milos Raonic advanced to the semifinals at the Istanbul Open with a 7-6 , 7-6 victory over Australia's Bernard Tomic on Friday. Marin Cilic of Croatia defeated Belgium's Steve Darcis 6-1, 6-1 and Argentina's Diego Schwartzman topped Serbia's Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-2.

