Britain's Dan Evans falls at first hurdle in Rome

13 hrs ago

Britain's Dan Evans fell to a straight sets defeat to Jiri Vesely in the first round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia. Vesley, from the Czech Republic, needed only one hour and 16 minutes to run out a comfortable 6-3 6-1 winner and bridge a gap of five places in the world rankings.

