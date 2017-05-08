Bouchard stuns Sharapova with maratho...

Bouchard stuns Sharapova with marathon three-set victory

Read more: Yahoo!

Eugenie Bouchard showed those accused of cheating don't always win by landing her first ever win over Maria Sharapova in a Madrid Open grudge match laced with tension over the Canadian's outspoken comments over Sharapova's return to the sport after a 15-month doping ban. Bouchard blasted the red carpet treatment laid out to Sharapova with a series of wildcards to big events last week, calling her "a cheater" and claiming a life ban should have been imposed on the Russian for testing positive for meldonium at the 2016 Australian Open.

