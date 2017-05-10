Angelique Kerber crashes out of Internazionali BNL d'Italia second round
World number one and top seed Angelique Kerber suffered an unexpected defeat to Estonian qualifier Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome. The German, who earlier this week replaced Serena Williams at the top of the WTA rankings, went down 6-4 6-0 against 21-year-old Kontaveit, the world number 68. Kerber, who was handed a first-round bye, produced 22 unforced errors in her defeat, which took less than an hour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brentwoodweeklynews.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC