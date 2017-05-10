Angelique Kerber crashes out of Internazionali BNL d'Italia second round

World number one and top seed Angelique Kerber suffered an unexpected defeat to Estonian qualifier Anett Kontaveit in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome. The German, who earlier this week replaced Serena Williams at the top of the WTA rankings, went down 6-4 6-0 against 21-year-old Kontaveit, the world number 68. Kerber, who was handed a first-round bye, produced 22 unforced errors in her defeat, which took less than an hour.

