Andy Murray battles past Marius Copil to reach Madrid Open third round

Andy Murray secured his place in the third round of the Madrid Open with a 6-4 6-3 win over Marius Copil. The world number one, who is continuing his return from an elbow injury after reaching the semi-finals in Barcelona, eventually forced a late break in a tense opening set before his superior power came through against the 26-year-old Romanian.

