Andy Murray and Johanna Konta lead Br...

Andy Murray and Johanna Konta lead British hopes at the French Open

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Enfield Independent

World number one Andy Murray and Johanna Konta lead the way, with the action kicking off at Roland Garros on May 28. Plenty of excited faces at the National Tennis Centre as @andy_murray warms up for Roland Garros! ???????????? #GoHitIt pic.twitter.com/2g4p1YVkD9 Murray's record at the French Open has improved throughout his career, culminating in last year's run to the final. He could not deny Novak Djokovic a fourth straight grand slam title but seemed to have cracked clay after years of it being his weakest surface.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar '17 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb '17 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb '17 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,187 • Total comments across all topics: 281,243,814

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC