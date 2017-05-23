Andy Murray and Johanna Konta lead British hopes at the French Open

World number one Andy Murray and Johanna Konta lead the way, with the action kicking off at Roland Garros on May 28. Plenty of excited faces at the National Tennis Centre as @andy_murray warms up for Roland Garros! ???????????? #GoHitIt pic.twitter.com/2g4p1YVkD9 Murray's record at the French Open has improved throughout his career, culminating in last year's run to the final. He could not deny Novak Djokovic a fourth straight grand slam title but seemed to have cracked clay after years of it being his weakest surface.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Enfield Independent.