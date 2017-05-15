Aljaz Bedene sets up second-round clash with Novak Djokovic in Rome
Aljaz Bedene will face Novak Djokovic in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome after his Italian opponent Gianluca Mager retired in the third set of their first-round encounter. British number three Bedene was leading 6-7 6-4 3-0 when Mager was forced to retire through injury.
