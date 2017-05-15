15-year-old Amanda Anisimova claims French Open wild card

Amanda Anisimova has won the Roland Garros wild card challenge and will compete in the French Open in her Grand Slam main draw debut. The 15-year-old Anisimova accumulated the most points in the wild card challenge by reaching back-to-back singles finals at USTA Pro Circuit events in Indian Harbour Beach, Florida, and Dothan, Alabama.

