Yuki Bhambri ruled out; Leander Paes or Rohan Bopanna certain to play Uzbekistan tie
New Delhi, Apr 2: In a big setback to the Indian Davis Cup team, country's leading singles player Yuki Bhambri was today ruled out of the upcoming tie against Uzbekistan due to a knee injury. The development on the first day of the preparatory camp means that at least one of the two reserve members - either Leander Paes or Rohan Bopanna - is certain to play.
