Wozniacki defeats Beck in straight sets at Volvo Car Open

Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark defeated Annika Beck of Germany 7-5, 6-1 on Thursday in the third round of the Volvo Car Open. The fifth-seeded Wozniacki, who lost to Johanna Konta of Britain in the final of the Miami Open last Saturday, saved four of five break points in the decisive second set while Beck failed to save any in three tries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.