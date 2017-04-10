Underdog Vondrousova shocks Strycova in Switzerland
Barbora Strycova was shocked by a brilliant display from the unfancied Marketa Vondrousova in the Ladies Open Biel Bienne semi-finals. Qualifier Marketa Vondrousova continued to upset the odds at the Ladies Open Biel Bienne as she shocked top seed Barbora Strycova to reach her first WTA Tour final.
