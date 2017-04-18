World number one Andy Murray has recovered from an elbow injury and is keen to reach the final of the Monte Carlo Masters for the first time, the Briton said ahead of his opening match against Gilles Muller in the second round on Wednesday. Murray has been out of action since March but has worked his way back to full fitness and reckons his serve was back to its best.
