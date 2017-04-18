Tsonga loses opening match in Monte C...

Tsonga loses opening match in Monte Carlo

MONTE CARLO, Monaco - Back on court for the first time since the birth of his son, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was upset by a qualifier in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday. The seventh-seeded Tsonga lost to fellow Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-7 , 6-2, 6-3 at the first big tournament of the clay-court swing.

