Tsonga loses opening match in Monte Carlo
Back on court for the first time since the birth of his son, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was upset by a qualifier in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters Tsonga loses opening match in Monte Carlo Back on court for the first time since the birth of his son, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was upset by a qualifier in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2oROTgT MONTE CARLO, Monaco - Back on court for the first time since the birth of his son, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga was upset by a qualifier in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday. The seventh-seeded Tsonga lost to fellow Frenchman Adrian Mannarino 6-7 , 6-2, 6-3 at the first big tournament of the clay-court swing.
