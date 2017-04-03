'Totti is the Federer of football' - ...

'Totti is the Federer of football' - Nainggolan compares Roma legend to tennis icon

Read more: Goal.com

The Swiss star is enjoying something of a renaissance at the age of 35, while a talismanic figure in the Italian capital is still going strong at 40 Radja Nainggolan has hailed Roma team-mate Francesco Totti as football's equivalent of Roger Federer, with both men continuing to defy their age. Swiss tennis star Federer is enjoying something of a renaissance at 35, while Totti is still going strong in the Italian capital at 40. Nainggolan considers both to be iconic figures in their chosen field, with their longevity testament to their dedication and natural ability.

