'Totti is the Federer of football' - Nainggolan compares Roma legend to tennis icon
The Swiss star is enjoying something of a renaissance at the age of 35, while a talismanic figure in the Italian capital is still going strong at 40 Radja Nainggolan has hailed Roma team-mate Francesco Totti as football's equivalent of Roger Federer, with both men continuing to defy their age. Swiss tennis star Federer is enjoying something of a renaissance at 35, while Totti is still going strong in the Italian capital at 40. Nainggolan considers both to be iconic figures in their chosen field, with their longevity testament to their dedication and natural ability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar 14
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar 4
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC