Top-seeded Strykova advances to quart...

Top-seeded Strykova advances to quarterfinals at Biel

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Top-seeded Barbora Strykova saved two set points to beat Carina Witthoeft of Germany 6 -2, 7-6 in the Biel Ladies Open second round on Thursday. The 18th-ranked Czech let slip a 5-3 lead in the second set, then twice faced set point against the 69th-ranked Witthoeft before forcing the tiebreaker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tennis Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan... Mar 14 Strong pharts 1
News Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov... Mar '17 ThroughPharts 1
News Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be... Feb '17 QuarterPhartsc 1
News Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ... Feb '17 Samson 1
NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site Feb '17 karent1 1
News Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him... Feb '17 ClaimsPhartzz 4
News Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S... Feb '17 DavisPhartzz 2
See all Tennis Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tennis Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,772 • Total comments across all topics: 280,284,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC