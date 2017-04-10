Top-seeded Strykova advances to quarterfinals at Biel

Top-seeded Barbora Strykova saved two set points to beat Carina Witthoeft of Germany 6 -2, 7-6 in the Biel Ladies Open second round on Thursday. The 18th-ranked Czech let slip a 5-3 lead in the second set, then twice faced set point against the 69th-ranked Witthoeft before forcing the tiebreaker.

