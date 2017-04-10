Top-seeded Dimitrov loses opening match in Morocco
Top-seeded Grigor Dimitrov lost his opening match at the Grand Prix Hassan II, bowing out against veteran Tommy Robredo 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 on Thursday. The 34-year-old Robredo, now ranked 385th, saved seven of nine break points and converted all three chances he got to win on Dimitrov's serve.
