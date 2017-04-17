Tomic says no to Davis Cup in 2017

Davis Cup is not on Bernard Tomic's radar in 2017 as he looks to rebuild his flagging ranking. Bernard Tomic has all but closed the door on helping Australia reach their first Davis Cup final in more than a decade as he focuses solely on arresting his dramatic rankings slide.

