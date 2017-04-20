This Miamian didna t beat Nadal. But he played a part in Federera s victory

Roger Federer's hitting partner Adrian Escarate returns the ball to Federer prior to the men's final at the Miami Open between Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal at the Crandon Park Tennis Center on Sunday, April 2, 2017. Adrian Escarate didn't win a penny of the $1,175,505 that Miami Open champion Roger Federer earned Sunday for defeating Rafael Nadal.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.