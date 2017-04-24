Tennis umpire who sparked a McEnroe tantrum has died

INTERNATIONAL tennis umpire Malcolm Huntington, who once famously clashed with star player John McEnroe, has died at the age of 82. The former sports editor of The Northern Echo's sister paper in York, he leaves a widow Gina, daughter Alex Jane and son John, and four grandchildren. His son-in-law Robert Hardstaff said his health had deteriorated in the past six months, and he had been cared for very recently at St Leonard's Hospice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.