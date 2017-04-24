Tennis umpire who sparked a McEnroe tantrum has died
INTERNATIONAL tennis umpire Malcolm Huntington, who once famously clashed with star player John McEnroe, has died at the age of 82. The former sports editor of The Northern Echo's sister paper in York, he leaves a widow Gina, daughter Alex Jane and son John, and four grandchildren. His son-in-law Robert Hardstaff said his health had deteriorated in the past six months, and he had been cared for very recently at St Leonard's Hospice.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Darlington and Stockton Times.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC