Tennis - Three suspicious matches at Australian Open cleared by TIU
Three matches at this year's Australian Open were investigated by the Tennis Integrity Unit who cleared them any suspicion, the TIU said on Friday. Since the start of the year 30 professional matches from the 24,300 played have aroused suspicion -- a drop from 48 during the same period in 2016.
