Tennis 'suitable' for older players now: Sanchez Vicario

"It's the biggest win of my career, because I'd mostly played smaller tournaments. I won a 15K tournament and that was like a thousand dollars, so I definitely don't know what I'll do with the money I won here! My mom will have to help me out!" Marketa Vondrousova was overawed by the $40,000 prize money she got after winning the inaugural Ladies Open Biel Bienne on Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Indian Express.