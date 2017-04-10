Tennis: Maria Sharapova slams Interna...

Tennis: Maria Sharapova slams International Tennis Federation for not ...

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Five-time grand slam champion Maria Sharapova has criticised the International Tennis Federation for not doing enough to make her aware that meldonium had been added to the list of banned substances last year. Sharapova's initial two-year suspension was reduced to 15 months after she tested positive at the 2016 Australian Open for meldonium, a medication the Russian had been taking within the rules but which was then reclassified as a banned drug.

