Tennis Legend Andy Roddick Talks About His Love for Dogs, and Investing Great Warren Buffett
So the retired tennis great helping dog food brand Purina celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge , the "Olympics for dogs," along with his English bulldogs Billie Jean and Bob Costas shouldn't come as a surprise. An added reason why Roddick is lending a hand: for every entry, Purina will donate up to 20,000 pounds of dog food to America's military service canines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC