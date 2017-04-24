Tennis Legend Andy Roddick Talks About His Love for Dogs, and Investing Great Warren Buffett

So the retired tennis great helping dog food brand Purina celebrate the 20th anniversary of its Purina Pro Plan Incredible Dog Challenge , the "Olympics for dogs," along with his English bulldogs Billie Jean and Bob Costas shouldn't come as a surprise. An added reason why Roddick is lending a hand: for every entry, Purina will donate up to 20,000 pounds of dog food to America's military service canines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheStreet.com.