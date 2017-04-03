Tennis - Kyrgios fells Isner to put Australia 2-0 up

Nick Kyrgios eased past John Isner 7-5 7-6 7-6 in a duel of big servers to fire Australia to a 2-0 lead over the United States in their Davis Cup quarter-final in Brisbane on Friday. Tennis - Davis Cup Quarter Finals - Australia vs USA - Pat Rafter Arena, Brisbane, Australia - 7/4/17 Australia's Jordan Thompson hits a shot against Jack Sock of the USA during their Davis Cup quarter-final match.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.