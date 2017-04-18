Tennis: 'Djokovic should seek Federer...

Tennis: 'Djokovic should seek Federer's advice'

Times of Oman

Belgrade: A floundering Novak Djokovic should seek advice from evergreen Swiss maestro Roger Federer in order to rediscover his vintage self, the Serb's former Davis Cup coach Bogdan Obradovic said. Djokovic has suffered a spectacular fall from grace since he captured his maiden French Open title last June for his 12th major honour, completing a career slam of winning all four of the world's top tennis tournaments.

