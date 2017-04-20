Team USA must be wary of fired-up Kyrgios, says Courier
Australia's number two Bernard Tomic will be absent from this week's Davis Cup quarter-finals but the United States will still have a fight on their hands in Brisbane due to the impressive form of Nick Kyrgios, U.S. team captain Jim Courier said. Kyrgios pushed Roger Federer to the limit in a classic Miami Open semi-final on Friday and beat world number two Novak Djokovic twice in succession in the recent U.S. hardcourt swing.
