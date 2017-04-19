CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [...] Student Arrested On Suspicion Of Threatening To Shoot People At A Brea High School The student uploaded pictures of himself holding a rifle and including messages "that alluded to shooting people at school," police say.

