Struggling Great Britain need heroics to avoid Davis Cup defeat to France

Yesterday

Great Britain's chances of reaching a third straight Davis Cup semi-final were hanging by a thread after defeats for Kyle Edmund and Dan Evans on the opening day against France in Rouen. The pair did not manage a set between them, with Edmund losing 7-5 7-6 6-3 to Lucas Pouille and Evans beaten 6-2 6-3 6-3 by Jeremy Chardy at the compact but noisy Kindarena.

