Spain's Pablo Larrazabal holds commanding halfway lead at Volvo China Open

Pablo Larrazabal takes a three-shot lead into day three of the Volvo China Open after a second round 66 in Beijing. The Spaniard, who went round in 64 on day one, dropped his first shot of the tournament on his 35th hole and finished 14 under par as he looks to claim a fifth European Tour victory.

