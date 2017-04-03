Siegemund outlasts Venus Williams at Volvo Open

" Laura Siegemund of Germany beat Venus Williams 6-4, 6-7 , 7-5 on Wednesday to win her second three-set match in three days and move on to the third round at the Volvo Car Open. Elsewhere, Russian Daria Kasatkina outlasted Puerto Rican Olympic champion Monica Puig 6-0, 6-7 , 6-2.

