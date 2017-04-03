Shelby Rogers outlasts Veronica Cepede Royg at Volvo Open

Eleventh-seeded Mirjana Lucic-Baroni outlasted Aleksandra Krunuc 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 on Tuesday to advance into the second round of the Volvo Car Open. In other first-round matches on the green clay at Daniel Island: Shelby Rogers of the United States defeated Veronica Cepede Royg of Paraguay 6-7 , 6-3, 7-6 ; Maria Sakkari of Greece defeated American Lauren Davis 7-5, 6-4.

