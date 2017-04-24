Sharapova closes on Roland Garros qua...

Sharapova closes on Roland Garros qualifying place

13 hrs ago Read more: Darlington and Stockton Times

Maria Sharapova needs just one more win to book her place in French Open qualifying after beating Anett Kontaveit to reach the semi-finals of the Porsche Grand Prix. The 30-year-old is yet to drop a set in Stuttgart following her return from a 15-month doping ban and saw off the spirited challenge of Estonian qualifier Kontaveit 6-3 6-4.

